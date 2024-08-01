M4 Extreme Mac Pro & Mac Studio Details Revealed

Apple is preparing to make substantial changes to its high-end desktop Mac lineup, which includes the Mac Pro and Mac Studio. The company is adopting a new strategy that focuses on less frequent but more significant upgrades, especially with the introduction of the upcoming M4 series chips. This shift in approach is influenced by several factors, including manufacturing challenges, market demand, and user upgrade patterns. The video below gives us more details about these new rumored Macs.

M4 Chip Series: A Powerful Lineup

The highly anticipated M4 chip series will feature the M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chips, which are expected to power the next generation of MacBook Pros and Mac Minis. However, updates for the Mac Pro and Mac Studio have been delayed due to various reasons. Rumors suggest that the M4 Extreme chip might be exclusive to the Mac Pro, potentially combining two Ultra chips to deliver unprecedented performance.

The current performance issues with the M2 Ultra Mac Studio and Mac Pro have highlighted the need for more powerful desktop solutions. These machines have underperformed compared to the M3 Max MacBook Pro, and even the M4 chip in the iPad Pro outperforms the M2 Ultra in single-core tasks.

Reasons Behind the Delayed Updates

Several factors have contributed to the delays in updating the Mac Pro and Mac Studio:

High costs and manufacturing challenges associated with TSMC’s N3B chip technology

Apple’s strategic decision to skip certain chip updates for desktop Macs to focus on more impactful releases

Lower sales of desktop Macs compared to MacBooks, influencing Apple’s update priorities

Less frequent upgrade patterns among desktop Mac users compared to laptop users

Lower resale value of desktops compared to laptops, affecting user upgrade decisions

Market Trends and User Behavior

Apple’s update strategy for desktop Macs is heavily influenced by market trends and user behavior. The majority of Mac sales are attributed to MacBooks, while desktop models like the Mac Mini, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro have minimal sales in comparison. This disparity in demand plays a significant role in determining which devices receive more frequent updates.

Additionally, desktop Mac users tend to upgrade their machines less frequently than laptop users. This behavior, combined with the lower resale value of desktops compared to laptops, affects Apple’s product refresh cycles and the timing of new releases.

Future Plans and Recommendations

Looking ahead, Apple is expected to launch the M4 series chips for the Mac Studio and Mac Pro around WWDC next year. The rumored M4 Extreme chip, which may be exclusive to the Mac Pro, could potentially combine two Ultra chips to deliver unparalleled performance. Furthermore, Apple is developing custom silicon graphics MPX modules to enhance future Mac Pro updates.

For those considering a high-end desktop Mac purchase, it is advisable to avoid the current M2 Ultra Mac Studio or Mac Pro. Instead, waiting for the M4 Max MacBook Pro or next year’s M4 series desktop Macs is likely to provide better performance and value for your investment.

By understanding these key aspects of Apple’s high-end desktop Mac lineup, including the upcoming M4 series chips, market trends, and user behavior, you can make informed decisions about your next purchase and ensure that you get the best performance and value for your needs.

Source & Image Credit: Max Tech



