M3GAN android horror film first trailer and release date

Universal Pictures has released a new trailer and release date for the upcoming horror film M3GAN. Created buy their minds of James Wan, the horror film maker behind the Saw, Insidious and The Conjuring franchises, and Blumhouse, the producer of the Halloween films, The Black Phone and The Invisible Man, “comes a fresh new face in terror“. Say hello to the playful android doll M3GAN design to be a “child’s greatest companion and a parents greatest ally“. Check out the new trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the artificial intelligence M3GAN.

“When Gemma suddenly becomes the caretaker of her orphaned 8-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw, The Haunting of Hill House), Gemma’s unsure and unprepared to be a parent. Under intense pressure at work, Gemma decides to pair her M3GAN prototype with Cady in an attempt to resolve both problems—a decision that will have unimaginable consequences. “

M3GAN release date

Universal Pictures has set a M3GAN release date for early next year announcing the film will be premiering in theatre screens worldwide from January 13, 2023.

“M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a life-like doll programmed to be a child’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally. Designed by brilliant toy-company roboticist Gemma (Get Out’s Allison Williams), M3GAN can listen and watch and learn as she becomes friend and teacher, playmate and protector, for the child she is bonded to. “

