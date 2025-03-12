M3 iPad Air: What’s Really Changed?

The M3 iPad Air introduces a series of incremental updates over its predecessor, the M2 iPad Air, aimed at improving performance for specific use cases. With the inclusion of the powerful M3 chip and an updated Magic Keyboard, the device offers enhanced capabilities for professionals and enthusiasts. However, for the average user, the M2 iPad Air remains a more practical and cost-effective choice, especially with discounts on older models. If your needs include innovative performance for demanding tasks, the M3 iPad Air is worth considering, but it does not represent a fantastic upgrade for most users. The video below from Christopher Lawley gives us a detailed look at the new 2025 iPad Air.

The Core Upgrade: M3 Chip

The most significant enhancement in the M3 iPad Air is the inclusion of the M3 chip, which delivers a notable boost in processing power. This upgrade is particularly advantageous for users engaged in resource-intensive tasks such as video editing, 3D rendering, and gaming. Key features of the M3 chip include:

Support for advanced media formats like 8K HEVC and ProRes, allowing smoother workflows for video professionals.

like 8K HEVC and ProRes, allowing smoother workflows for video professionals. Hardware-accelerated ray tracing for improved gaming visuals and realistic lighting effects.

for improved gaming visuals and realistic lighting effects. Enhanced energy efficiency, allowing for better performance without compromising battery life.

While these improvements are impressive, they primarily cater to niche audiences. Professionals working with high-resolution media or gamers seeking advanced graphics will benefit most. For everyday tasks such as web browsing, streaming, and productivity, the M2 chip remains more than sufficient. Additionally, the M3 iPad Air retains the same design, color options, and hardware features as the M2 model, making the upgrade less compelling for existing owners who don’t require the latest chip.

Performance: A Leap Forward, But Limited by Software

The M3 chip positions the iPad Air closer to M3-powered MacBooks in terms of raw performance, boasting Geekbench scores of 3,122 (single-core) and 11,763 (multi-core). This makes it well-suited for intensive workloads, including multitasking and professional-grade applications. However, the iPadOS ecosystem imposes limitations that prevent the hardware from reaching its full potential.

For example, while the M3 chip’s ray tracing capabilities are technically impressive, the lack of a robust AAA gaming library on iPadOS means this feature is underutilized. Similarly, the improved media engine is ideal for professionals working with high-resolution video formats, but casual users are unlikely to notice a significant difference in day-to-day tasks.

For most users, the M2 iPad Air continues to provide ample performance for activities such as media consumption, light gaming, and productivity. The M3 upgrade, while powerful, is unnecessary for general use and primarily benefits those with specialized needs.

Magic Keyboard: Functional but Heavier

The updated Magic Keyboard introduces several enhancements designed to improve productivity and usability. Notable upgrades include:

A larger trackpad , offering more precise navigation and better control for multitasking.

, offering more precise navigation and better control for multitasking. Function keys , providing quick access to shortcuts and system controls.

, providing quick access to shortcuts and system controls. Adjustable viewing angles, allowing for greater flexibility in various work environments.

These improvements make the Magic Keyboard a more versatile accessory, particularly for users who rely on their iPad for professional tasks. However, the new keyboard is heavier, which adds to the overall weight of the iPad Air setup. This could be a drawback for users who prioritize portability. Additionally, the keyboard lacks premium features such as backlighting, haptic feedback, or an aluminum build, which are available with the iPad Pro’s Magic Keyboard. For those seeking a more lightweight and feature-rich typing experience, the iPad Pro’s accessories remain the superior choice.

Display and Build Quality: Unchanged but Solid

The M3 iPad Air retains the same Liquid Retina display as its predecessor, offering sharp visuals and vibrant colors. While the display is excellent for most users, it falls short of the OLED screens found in the iPad Pro lineup. For creative professionals or avid media consumers who prioritize color accuracy, contrast, and deeper blacks, the iPad Pro’s OLED display is a better option.

In terms of build quality, the M3 iPad Air maintains the sleek and durable design of its predecessor. However, it is slightly heavier than the M2 model, though the difference is negligible for most users. When paired with the updated Magic Keyboard, the combined weight becomes more noticeable, particularly for those who frequently carry the device. Despite this, the overall build quality remains robust, making the iPad Air a reliable choice for both casual and professional use.

Who Should Buy the M3 iPad Air?

Choosing the right iPad depends on your specific needs and how you plan to use the device. Here’s a breakdown to help you decide:

M2 iPad Air: Best for most users, offering excellent performance for everyday tasks at a lower price, especially with discounts on older stock.

Best for most users, offering excellent performance for everyday tasks at a lower price, especially with discounts on older stock. M3 iPad Air: Ideal for professionals or enthusiasts who require the latest chip for demanding tasks such as video editing, 3D rendering, or gaming.

Ideal for professionals or enthusiasts who require the latest chip for demanding tasks such as video editing, 3D rendering, or gaming. iPad Pro: The better option for those seeking premium features like an OLED display, lighter build, or advanced keyboard options.

If you’re deciding between the 11-inch and 13-inch models, consider your usage patterns. The larger screen is better suited for users who rely on their iPad as a primary computing device, while the smaller model offers greater portability for casual use. Ultimately, the M3 iPad Air is best suited for users with specific performance needs, while the M2 iPad Air and iPad Pro cater to broader and more specialized audiences, respectively.

