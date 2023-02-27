Team Group has introduced its new T-Force Cardea Z540 M2 PCIe 5 SSD storage solution using the latest PCIe Gen 5 x 4 interface and supports the latest NVMe 2.0 protocol. Enabling the SSD storage to reach read and write speeds of up to 12,000 MB/s and 10,000 MB/s respectively, nearly double the theoretical speed limit of PCIe 4.0 explains Team Group in its press release. The Cardea Z540 M2 PCIe 5 SSD will be available to purchase during Q2 2023 with the 2 TB version priced at $500.

Features of the T-Force Cardea Z540 M.2 PCIe 5 SSD include : Astonishing new-generation impeccable speed to unleash gaming performance, the miraculous force of graphene, the best heat dissipation solution, intelligent thermal conditioning, Concrete actions to safeguard Earth, Patented S.M.A.R.T. monitoring master, quality service for user assurance, patented graphene heatsink, US invention patent (certificate no. : US11051392B2), Taiwan invention patent (certificate no. : I703921), China utility patent (certificate no. : CN 211019739 U), S.M.A.R.T. patented software and Taiwan invention patent : I751753.

Cardea Z540 M2 PCIe 5 SSD

“T-FORCE CARDEA Z540 M.2 PCIe 5.0 SSD adopts the latest PCIe Gen5x4 interface and supports the latest NVMe 2.0 protocol. It offers astonishing continuous read/write speeds of 12,000 and 10,000 MB/s, enabling users to unleash impeccable speed in launching games and enjoy carefree gaming experiences. thisThe ultra-thin graphene heatsink can be complimentary to any original motherboard heatsink. T-FORCE CARDEA Z540 M.2 PCIe 5.0 SSD yields better heat dissipation performance than the original motherboard heatsink alone, making it the best heat dissipation solution for original motherboard heatsinks.”

Source : TG





