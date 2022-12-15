Team Group has this week announced its new desktop memory in the form of the T-Create Expert 6400 DDR5 memory will be available in capacity options of 2x16GB and 2x32GB and available to purchase throughout North America from online retailers during February 2023. Available in 6,400 MHz and 6,000 MHz ultra-high frequency options the memory features low latency specifications to provide users with “unprecedentedly exceptional performance and robust stability” explains Team Group.

T-Create Expert 6400 DDR5 memory

“To address the heat generated from high-speed processing, EXPERT and CLASSIC DDR5 Desktop Memories adopt a one-piece porous anodized aluminium alloy plate for heat dissipation and professional thermal silicone for rapid temperature reduction. Meanwhile, CLASSIC DDR5 Laptop Memory is made of ultra-thin graphene-metal composite material, offering the best heat transfer solution for small installation spaces. All three new DDR5 products are equipped with a 10-layer board, customized high-temperature resistant capacitor, and strictly selected high-quality IC. The system is able to operate stably on heavy computing tasks during creative process, ensuring peace of mind for creators.”

“Equipped with a variety of frequency specifications from 5,200 to 6,400 MHz and a maximum storage capacity of 32 GB per module, the newly launched products offer a smooth experience for creators working on 4K/8K ultra-high-resolution video editing, professional 3D illustration software and system, as well as multitasking on their desktop computers and laptops.”

Source : Team Group





