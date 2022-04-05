M1 Mac Mini vs M1 Ultra Mac Studio (Video)

Apple recently launched the new Mac Studio, the new Mac comes with a choice of the M1 Max and the M1 Max processors, now we have a comparison of the M1 Mac Mini vs M1 Ultra Mac Studio.

The M1 Mac Mini starts at $699 and the top model costs $1,799 with all of the upgrades, the Mac Studio starts at $1,999, and the top model will set you back $7,999.

Now we have a video from Renee Ritchie which gives us a look at the Mac Mini and the Mac Studio side by side in terms of specifications, performance, and more.

It is interesting to see how the two Macs compare, the Mac Mini should be good enough to get the job done for most people and not everyone will need the new Mac Studio.

Considering the difference in the price between the Mac Mini and the M1 Ultra Mac Studio, the Mac Mini seems like a good deal. It may also be worth looking at the M1 Max powered Mac Studio which starts at $1,999 as opposed to the $3,999 of the M1 Ultra model.

Apple is expected to release some more new Macs this year, this will include a new Mac Pro and also some more MacBooks including a new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models.

Source & Image Credit: Rene Ritchie

