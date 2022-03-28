$7,000 Apple Mac Studio gets unboxed (Video)

Apple recently launched its new Mac Studio, the new Mac starts at $1,999 for the M1 Max model and $3,999 for the M1 Ultra model.

This new Mac comes with a range of high-end specifications and the top model with all of the upgrades costs $7,000.

Now we get to find out more details about the new Apple Mac Studio in a new unboxing video from Zollotech, lets have a look at this new Mac.

The model featured in the video cost around $7,000, this is the top-spec that you can buy from Apple, it comes with the Apple M1 Ultra silicon processor.

The M1 Ultra features a 20 core CPU and a 64GPU, the model featured also has 128GB of RAM and 8TB of included SSD storage.

The design of the new Mac Studio is very similar to that of the Mac Mini, the device is designed to be a compact computer, although it comes with some serious power for its size.

Apple also launched their new Apple Studio Monitor recently, this is designed to be used with this new Mac and this starts at $1600, there is also a top model of this which costs $2,229. If you add in the cost of the monitor and the top Mac Studio, it can end up being an expensive Mac if you for the top model.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

