Lynx snowboard designed by Cardiff Snowcraft hits Kickstarter

The snowboard designers at Cardiff Snowcraft have unveiled their latest snowboard creation in the form of the Lynx. A “playful freeride board” with a “surfy twin shape” that is made for any type of rider that comes in a splitboard and a solid.

The Lynx snowboard has been created for beginners just starting out but is also suitable for advanced snowborders providing an “exciting” ride says its creators. To start the Lynx snowboard will be available in 152, 156, 159, and 162 lengths. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $500 or £675 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Cardiff believes that everyone should feel the freedom of a mountain experience, we strive to build inclusive communities that support each other, provide mentorship through education, & innovate on gear people can depend on. Cardiff Snowcraft was born in the Wasatch Mountains of Utah. It was here that a snowboarder and architect imagined better splitboarding equipment to climb and descend Cardiff’s imposing lines. Years of prototypes and tweaks slowly became innovations. Independent thinking, creative problem solving, and unparalleled performance are an integral part of every one of our splitboards and snowboards.”

If the Lynx crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2022. To learn more about the Lynx snowboard project view the promotional video below.

“To achieve the highest level of performance, we innovate from the core out. The biggest difference for our Boundary Build compared to our existing Enduro and Pro Carbon, is that we simplified the construction to bring down man-hours and material costs. You will still find our same great poplar-paulownia construction with carbon stringers, a centered base, urethane sidewalls, and more. “

