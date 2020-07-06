Luxtarr portable solar light hits Kickstarter from $25

If you are in the market for a portable magnetic solar emergency light complete with hanging strap and carry handle, you may be interested in the affordable Luxtarr, now available from Kickstarter priced at $25. “Luxtarr is a classic magnetic emergency work light that perfectly exemplifies the combination of beauty and practicality.”

Its built-in 1000mAh battery and solar panel enable users to easily deal with any emergency situations even without power supply. “With two built-in magnets and a leather handle, not only can you attach it to your car, but also carry it on the way. Designed to be classic and aesthetic, the option of genuine leather adds more simplicity and vitality to the look of Luxtarr compared with other cumbersome work lights in the market.”

“Luxtarr measures 6.3‘’ by 1.5’’ and weighs only 3.4 ounces. As it is way smaller and lighter than others in the market, allowing you to store them as well as carry them with no effort. It comes with two magnets inside that allows you to conveniently attach it to your car or any iron thing, freeing your hands while you are working or repairing your cars. Equipped with a solar panel on one side and a built-in 1000mAh battery, not only can Luxtarr be charged by USB cable, but also able to power by solar energy. You can place it on the centre console of your car for solar charging while not used in case for emergency situations.”

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals