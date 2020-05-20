Lucy home robot now available from $599

After winning the CES Editors’ Choice Award, the development team at Trifo has launched the Lucy AI home robot via Kickstarter making the smart robot available to backers from $519 offering a 35% saving off the recommended retail price. Pledges also include free shipping throughout the United States and China and worldwide shipping to other countries is also available for a little extra, Canada, Alaska, Hawaii – $20, UK / EU – $80, Australia – $80 and Japan – $50.

The Lucy smart robot is equipped with a wealth of technology including a 1080p HD camera and infrared camera can stream live video and audio during the day or night.watch the demonstration video below to learn more about each feature Lucy can offer.

“Lucy is built to serve and protect. At every opportunity, she takes the time to learn more about our home. Utilizing the onboard camera imagery and my active depth sensor, Lucy develops detailed indoor maps, devises efficient cleaning and patrol routes, and automatically divides and names your rooms, so you don’t have to. “

“The whole family can interact with Lucy in several ways. Because it’s Alexa-enabled, Lucy reacts when hearing simple voice commands.Just ask, “Alexa, turn on Lucy” and she will get to work. When you’re away from home, you can see, speak, and listen to other family members, pets, or even intruders when connected through the Trifo Home App.”

“As a young yet ambitious startup, our vision is to build a family of home robots that enhance people’s lives and let them focus on what’s important. To bring Lucy to life, our team has spent years developing highly advanced algorithms, deep learning models, and AI-based robotic intelligence. That’s why she’s able to keep learning the environment by herself, interact with the family members when needed, and keep an eye out for the possible intruders.”

Source : Kickstarter

