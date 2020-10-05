Lotus wins government support for new electric vehicle platform

Lotus has announced that they have won government support and funding for their new Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) architecture.

The funding comes from the government’s Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC), as yet no details on how much funding is being given to the car maker.

Matt Windle, Executive Director of Engineering, Lotus, commented: “This is great news for our industry and its transition to electrification. As a collaboration between Lotus, Sarginsons Industries and Brunel University London there is a wealth of talent involved, and we are excited to have already begun the project work. Following the launch of the Lotus Evija, our all-electric hypercar, this project is a key building block in our vision to deliver a full range of electrified Lotus performance cars ‘For The Drivers’. Funding of this nature is critical to stimulate the automotive industry and supply chain as both continue to adjust to a rapidly changing landscape.”

You can find out more details about the Lotus Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) architecture, the company is launching their new Electric hypercar next year, the Lotus Evija.

Source Lotus

