LotR Gollum game launches Sept 2022

Lord of the Rings fans patiently waiting for the arrival of the upcoming video game Gollum will be pleased to know that its developer Daedalic Entertainment has this week announced the game will be officially launching on September 1, 2022 and will be available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S as well as on Nintendo Switch later this year.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is a story-driven action adventure during which players take on the role of Gollum and guide him through a perilous journey chasing the only thing that is precious to him. “Gollum is skillful and cunning, but also torn by his split personality. One mind, two egos – you decide!”

LotR Gollum game

“Based on the legendary Lord of the Rings-trilogy by J.R.R. Tolkien, tells Gollum’s experiences from behind-the-scenes in the first chapters of The Fellowship of the Ring. After losing his precious ring to Bilbo Baggins, Gollum decides to leave the Misty Mountains and embarks on a perilous journey that leads him from the dungeons of Barad-dûr to the realm of the Wood-elves in Mirkwood.

In order to survive the dangers on his journey through Middle-earth, Gollum has to sneak, climb and use all his cunning. He also has to deal with his more human side – Sméagol. It’s up to the players if they want Gollum to have the upper hand when it comes to making important decisions or let Sméagol take over. Gollum also encounters well-known characters from the books as well as a few new faces.”

“While being vital to the story by J.R.R. Tolkien, many parts of Gollum’s quest have not been told in detail yet. In The Lord of the Rings: Gollum you get to experience this story. From his time as a slave below the Dark Tower to his stay with the Elves of Mirkwood.”

“Use stealth, agility and cunning to survive and overcome what lies ahead. Climb, leap and grapple your way past dangers or into advantageous spots. While Gollum might not be a fighter, it is not unlike him to assassinate a careless enemy when the chance presents itself – or dispose of them in more creative and villainous ways.”

Source : Steam

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals