LOTMAXX SC-10 SHARK desktop 3D printer launching on Kickstarter

Established in 2018, LOTMAXX is a cutting-edge high-tech company specializing in 3D printers based in Shenzhen, the silicon valley of China. The company is going to make its debut, releasing the latest and first-ever 3D crowdfunded desktop 3D printer — LOTMAXX SC-10 SHARK via Kickstarter on June 9. The new product breaks further ground in 3D printing by boosting its print speed with LOTMAXX’s innovative heat dissipation technology.

Here’s a sneak peak of LOTMAXX SC-10 SHARK, a legendary booster set to unlock the true potential of 3D printing.

Dual System: Faster than Fast

Packing the Aeolus Heat Dissipation system (AHDS) and S Move System (SMS), LOTMAXX SC-10 SHARK has effectively boosted the print speed and successfully saved up to 30% standard print time*.

LOTMAXX SC-10 SHARK stays cool while printing, thanks to the unique design of modular nozzles. The Aeolus Heat Dissipation system is a highly efficient heat dissipation system with its unique four-fan design. This cools the nozzle from all angles, increasing the efficiency of heat dissipation by 42%*(measured in the LOTMAXX lab) without compromising sprinting quality and print speed. Combining the high-speed motor, LOTMAXX SC-10 SHARK is a powerhouse ensures unparalleled speed as well as stability.

*Source: Stats from LOTMAXX lab.

Auto Bed Leveling, in One-tap

LOTMAXX SC-10 SHARK comes with an optional automatic bed leveling feature. The ultra-precise technology allows for 0.1mm accuracy. While the unleveled bed might cause nozzle clogging, scratch marks and poor adhesion, auto leveling is one of the most important benefits that LOTMAXX SC-10 SHARK can offer to the quality of your prints. Just tap the touch screen to activate the auto leveling interface, the inductive sensor — the 3D touch will probe the heated bed and precisely measure the print surface’s tilt, freeing you from a time-consuming and tricky manual process.

More Addons, More Fun

It’s always color making the artwork unique and special. While most of the 3D printers come with one extruder, LOTMAXX SC-10 SHARK provides the possibility of two-color printing as an add-on. Besides the basic option, you may choose a different package on Kickstarter campaign that comes with two extruders and one nozzle.

LOTMAXX SC-10 SHARK supports an optional 1.6 W laser engraving, allowing you to engrave with a wide variety of materials like wood, plastic, leather, PVC, paper and resin. The tool head can be easily changed. Simply attach the laser engraver module next to the printhead and you’re ready to witness creativity turning into reality.

The print volume of LOTMAXX SC-10 SHARK will be 225mm x 235mm on the X and Y axis and a huge 265mm on the Z. It’s available in three colors, black, space grey and deep purple with highly customizable addons. LOTMAXX SC-10 SHARK is equipped with a flexible and durable steel build plate. Along with the gantry powered by Anodic oxide technology, SHARK printer is no doubt rigid and crafted with premium quality as well. All these enhancements are leveling up your printing experience.All in all, LOTMAXX SC-10 SHARK is the whole package of ultra-fast printing, multiple functions and premium quality. After the team’s months of hard work, the SHARK printer will be released via Kickstarter on June 9 at 9 am EST. Head over to the Kickstarter page now to explore more about LOTMAXX SC-10 SHARK!

