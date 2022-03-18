The Lost City featurette film trailer stars Bullock, Tatum, Radcliffe and Pitt

Just before the new comedy, action adventure film The Lost City premiers in theatre screens worldwide on March 25, 2022. Paramount Pictures has released a final featurette film trailer allowing a quick glimpse at what you can expect from the characters played by Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Brad Pitt.

Lost City film 2022

“Brilliant, but reclusive author Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) has spent her career writing about exotic places in her popular romance-adventure novels featuring handsome cover model Alan (Channing Tatum), who has dedicated his life to embodying the hero character, “Dash.”

While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who hopes that she can lead him to the ancient lost city’s treasure from her latest story. Wanting to prove that he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of her books, Alan sets off to rescue her. Thrust into an epic jungle adventure, the unlikely pair will need to work together to survive the elements and find the ancient treasure before it’s lost forever.”

No details have been announced as yet by Paramount as to when the film will be available to rent or purchase on digital streaming services, but the soon as more details are made available we will keep you up to speed is always.

Source : Paramount Pictures

