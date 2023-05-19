Lords of the Fallen release date set for October 2023

A release date has been set for the highly anticipated launch of the Lords of the Fallen action role-playing game currently under development. As well as details on what you can expect from both the Standard and Deluxe editions of the game when it arrives.

“To commemorate this momentous occasion, we’ve dropped a 4-minute Gameplay Reveal trailer, shedding all-new light on the shadows of Mournstead.”

Lords of the Fallen release date

Lords of the Fallen will officially launch on October Friday 13th 2023 and is now available to preorder via Steam.

“A vast world awaits in all-new, dark fantasy action-RPG, Lords of the Fallen. As one of the fabled Dark Crusaders, embark on an epic quest to overthrow Adyr, the demon God. Underpinned by the Lords of Metal themselves, Iron Maiden, behold the new trailer below, showcasing our dark fantasy action-RPGs breathtaking environments, fast thrilling combat, and epic boss battles…”

Standard Edition:

Lords of the Fallen game

Deluxe Edition (physical and digital):

Lords of the Fallen game

Dark Crusader Starting Class – brandish the Dark Crusaders’ iconic ensemble, including Isaac’s devastating Longsword, throwing knives, full armour set, and amulet

100 Page Digital Artbook – featuring exclusive illustrations of beautifully horrific artwork spanning the world of Lords of the Fallen

Digital Soundtrack – lose yourself to the haunting harmonies of Mournstead with the full OST, composed by the celebrated Cris Velasco and Knut Avenstroup Haugen

Source : LotF



