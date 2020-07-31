Maker and developer Scott Powell has created an awesome LoRa QWERTY Messenger, which has been submitted for the Hackaday Prize 2020. A full list of all entries can be found here. Powell explains a little more about the inspiration behind his latest project featuring a LoRa ESP32 module with a small OLED display and a Blackberry QWERTY keyboard and complements his previous Ripple LoRa communication project.

“I’ve had a go at adapting my existing Ripple LoRa mesh project to come up with a standalone messenger device which doesn’t need a companion Android device.This device can be used either with other standalone messenger devices, or with Ripple mesh devices which use the Ripple Messenger app. They are interoperable, and they automatically form their own mesh network, with end-to-end ECC encryption. And, of course, they all can utilise dedicated repeater radios for better range/reliability.”

Source : Hackaday : Hackaday.io

