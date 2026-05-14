Looking for the Best Self-Cleaning Litter Box for Large Cats? I Tried the Meowant SC09

Living with multiple cats means litter box maintenance quickly becomes part of your daily routine. I’ve tried standard covered boxes, oversized litter pans, and several automatic models that promised “hands-free” cleaning, but many of them created a different set of problems instead. Some were loud enough to startle my cats in the middle of the night, while others still let odors leak into the room after only a day or two.

After a few days of using it, I realized the Meowant SC09 wasn’t just about automating litter box cleaning. It actually felt built for people who deal with litter box cleanup every single day.

First Impressions and Setup

The first thing I noticed after unboxing the Meowant SC09 was how open the interior felt. I’ve tested automatic litter boxes before that looked spacious from the outside but still felt cramped once a larger cat stepped inside. One of my cats weighs close to 20 pounds, and the larger interior of SC09 made a noticeable difference in how comfortably he could move around inside.

The setup also felt much simpler than I expected. Most of the unit came ready to go out of the box, so within a few minutes, I had it plugged in, connected to the app, and filled with litter. I’ve tested automatic litter boxes before that felt overly complicated during setup, especially when it came to app pairing and sensor calibration, but this one was pretty straightforward from the start.

Keeping Odors Under Control

Anyone who lives with cats knows how quickly litter box odors can take over a room, especially in smaller spaces or multi-cat homes. Even if you scoop regularly, that smell tends to come back faster than you expect. That’s probably the biggest reason I wanted a self-cleaning litter box in the first place.

The SC09 did a noticeably better job of controlling odors than my previous setup. The sealed waste compartment, combined with the odor-control gel, helped keep smells contained, even after several days of use. I also noticed the litter box stayed fresher throughout the day because the cleaning cycle cleared waste pretty quickly after each use.

Meowant claims the SC09 can go up to 14 days without needing to be emptied. With multiple cats at home, my experience was obviously shorter than that, but I still found myself dealing with the waste drawer a lot less often than before.

A Safer Design for Curious Cats

One thing I’m always cautious about with automatic litter boxes is safety, because my cats like to jump in and out unexpectedly. That’s why the Meowant SC09’s 360° Smart Safety Protection system immediately stood out to me. The unit uses 9 high-precision sensors to monitor movement and activity during operation, which helps prevent the cleaning cycle from running when a cat is nearby.

During testing, I noticed the system would immediately pause whenever one of my cats approached the entrance or tried to peek back inside while the litter box was being cleaned. After a few days, I stopped worrying about them getting too close while it was running, which honestly made a big difference.

Quiet Enough for Everyday Living

Another thing that stood out to me was how quiet the SC09 felt during everyday use. Meowant says the system operates at 38dB or lower, and honestly, that felt pretty accurate in my apartment. I could still hear the cleaning cycle running, but it never felt loud enough to be distracting.

I work several days a week remotely, so sudden motor noises get distracting fast. With some automatic litter boxes, the cleaning cycle is loud enough that you immediately notice it from another room. The SC09 never really reached that point for me, even during quieter evenings or late at night.

My cats also adjusted to it surprisingly fast. Neither of them seemed bothered by the movement or noise, even during the first few cleaning cycles.

Helpful for Keeping Track of Multiple Cats

I wasn’t expecting to use the health tracking features very often, but they quickly became part of my routine. The SC09 tracks weight trends and litter box activity for each cat individually, which made it much easier to keep track of their routines without constantly guessing which cat was using the litter box.

You also get instant alerts if the app detects unusual activity or sudden behavior changes. One Reddit post I read really stuck with me. A Meowant user noticed repeated alerts showing that their cat was making frequent litter box visits, even though he otherwise seemed healthy. After taking him to the vet, they discovered a partial urinary obstruction before it became a much more serious emergency.

Final Thoughts

After using the Meowant SC09 for a while, I can honestly say it made daily litter box maintenance noticeably easier. Between the quieter cleaning cycles, better odor control, spacious interior, and added safety features, it felt much more practical than a lot of automatic litter boxes I’ve tried in the past.

If you’ve been looking for a self-cleaning litter box that feels practical instead of overly complicated, the SC09 is definitely worth considering, especially for larger cats or homes with multiple pets.



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