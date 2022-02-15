Loko long-range LoRa GPS tracker

Loko is a new open source, long-range, battery operated LoRa GPS tracker which will soon be launching via the Crowd Supply website. The tiny device has been designed to send navigational data to its receiver via peer-to-peer LoRa radio. Check out the quick video demonstration below to learn more about the new GPS tracker that weighs just 12 g or 0.24 ounces. Capable of providing up to 30 days of use on a single charge the tiny tracker works anyway even without 2G, 3G, or LTE coverage.

The Loko consist of 2 separate components the Ground unit or receiver, and the Air unit or transmitter capable of transmitting navigational data to the ground unit at preconfigured time intervals. The Ground unit can then pass on this data to the companion smartphone application (currently available for iPhones only at the current time) via Bluetooth. Showing the location of the Loko GPS tracker with precision.

Loko battery powered GPS tracker

“Loko is designed with Ultra Low Power consumption in mind which can work 30+ days on a single charge with the tiny, built in coin cell battery. The transmitter is also is only 12 grams and adds little weight to weight crucial products like mini drones. Loko is designed for harsh conditions and crashes, is water resistant, rustproof and durable. Loko can also transmit navigation data to existing LoRaWAN networks.”

“I started this project because i see a big need for drones, tractors , equipment to track incase of any faulty. and SIM card based trackers are malfunction in most of suburban areas where there is no cellular coverage and also costly for the user. Lora based long range ~20Km will well suit for this application.”

Loko Air Unit (transmitter):

Navigation: 33 tracking/ 99 acquisition-channel GPS / GLONASS / GALILEO receiver

33 tracking/ 99 acquisition-channel GPS / GLONASS / GALILEO receiver Radio Frequency: Worldwide Compatibility wide frequency range EU868/US915/AU915/AS923/KR920/IN865

Worldwide Compatibility wide frequency range EU868/US915/AU915/AS923/KR920/IN865 Radio: LoRa / LoRaWAN, supports global LoRaWAN® frequency plan

LoRa / LoRaWAN, supports global LoRaWAN® frequency plan Weight: 12 gram / 0.42 ounce

12 gram / 0.42 ounce Size: diameter – 30 mm x height – 23 mm

diameter – 30 mm x height – 23 mm Battery life: +30 days to a year in a single charge , depends on transmit interval

+30 days to a year in a single charge , depends on transmit interval Range: +10 km

+10 km Weatherproofing: IPX7 water resistance for light rain and the dust proof and durable hard plastic case protects from shocks.

IPX7 water resistance for light rain and the dust proof and durable hard plastic case protects from shocks. Charging: 5 V USB type-C power adapter

5 V USB type-C power adapter Phone App This version is iPhone only. Ground unit transmits data to smartphone via bluetooth

This version is iPhone only. Ground unit transmits data to smartphone via bluetooth Software: PC configuration software

PC configuration software Auto turn on feature: Loko turns on automatically when it is powered from a USB port or on-board power source. This feature is added in case the user forgets to power on before drone flight

Loko Ground Unit (receiver):

Radios: LoRa , Bluetooth 4

LoRa , Bluetooth 4 ANT: Antenna connector, SMA male

Antenna connector, SMA male Button: Turns ON/OFF with 3 second button press

Turns ON/OFF with 3 second button press USB: USB Type-C connector for built in battery charging and setting the Loko Ground unit parameters

USB Type-C connector for built in battery charging and setting the Loko Ground unit parameters Size: 114 mm x 26 mm x 29 mm

114 mm x 26 mm x 29 mm Weight: including battery, 110 g

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always. In the meantime jump over to the official project page by following the link below to register your details and be notified when the Loko GPS tracker is made available for purchase.

Source : Crowd Supply : Hackster.io

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals