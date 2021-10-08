Lone Echo II VR space adventure launches October 12th

Virtual reality game is equipped with Oculus hardware will be pleased to know that the highly anticipated launch of Lone Echo II will take place in a few days time on October 12th 2021. The game supports the Oculus Rift, Oculus Rift S and Oculus Touch controllers.

The single player game supports front facing 360° tracking modes and continues the adventure first created by Ready At Dawn Studios, which took the VR community by storm. To be able to enjoy the game in full its developers recommend using a NVIDIA GTX 1080 equivalent or greater graphics card on a system powered by an Intel i7-6000 processor equivalent or greater, supported by at least 16GB of memory.

Lone Echo II space VR adventure

Check out the Lone Echo II launch trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the storyline, virtual reality mechanics and gameplay.

“Jack and Liv are back in Lone Echo II. Return to the rings of Saturn in this highly-anticipated sequel, to unravel the mysteries of Lone Echo and journey deeper into space – past the very boundaries of time itself. The highly anticipated sequel to Lone Echo brings back all of the innovative features that made the original a favorite of players everywhere including zero-gravity controls, stunning visuals, and an epic, emotional story. Utilize a wide assortment of new tools and abilities to overcome complex challenges as you unravel the mysteries of the far future.”

“In Lone Echo II, players will once again step into the role of the android “Jack” as he embarks on another captivating adventure alongside his friend and Captain, Olivia “Liv” Rhodes. The highly anticipated sequel to Lone Echo brings back all of the innovative features that made the original a favorite of players everywhere including zero-gravity controls, stunning visuals, and an epic, emotional story. Utilize a wide assortment of new tools and abilities to overcome complex challenges as you unravel the mysteries of the far future.”

Source : Road to VR : Oculus

