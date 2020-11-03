LoMesh mesh-capable LoRa data radio with support for AT commands and MODBUS

Developers and makers interested in designing and building LoRa projects may be interested in a new piece of hardware aptly named the LoMesh, now available to purchase from $79 from the Crowd Supply website. LoMesh has been designed to provide users with a mesh-capable LoRa data radio, capable of supporting AT commands and MODBUS.

“Operating over the 915 MHz, license-free Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) bands, LoMesh leverages the spread-spectrum modulation of LoRa® to achieve reliable, long-range, high-sensitivity communication—over a multi-hop mesh—even when faced with significant RF or physical interference. You can use basic AT commands or a MODBUS register map to configure and control its complete wireless mesh stack. This combination of simplicity and flexibility is key to reducing development and deployment times for projects that depend on robust communication in harsh environments.”

“LoMesh’s modem—which, thanks to its RS485 interface, can talk to any device with a serial port—will arrive factory-provisioned for guaranteed out-of-the-box connectivity but with full support for custom configurations. Whether you are designing an Internet of Things (IoT) product, constructing a smart home, rolling out a sensor network, developing a building-automation solution, or just trying to make your machines talk to one another (and to the SCADA systems that manage them), LoMesh will help you avoid many of the usual pitfalls.”

To learn more about LoMesh and for full specifications, purchasing options, pricing and introductory video jump over to the Crowd Supplier project page by following the link below.

Source : Crowd Supply :

