Logitech MX Master 3 and MX Keys keyboard and mouse for Mac unveiled

Logitech has this week announced updates to the premium Master Series keyboard and mouse offerings, introducing the new Logitech MX Master 3 for Mac and Logitech MX Keys for Mac. The keyboard has been specifically created to work seamlessly with both your Mac computers and iOS devices and sports backlit keys that adjust as your lighting conditions change.

MX Keys for Mac has Mac optimized firmware, is equipped with USB-C to USB-C charging, and allows you to easily move from your MacBook, iPad, or iPhone. Both the new Logitech MX Master 3 mouse for Mac and MX Keys keyboard for Mac are priced at $100.

“The Logitech MX Keys for Mac Advanced Wireless Illuminated Keyboard provides users with the best low profile typing experience from Logitech in a true Mac layout. With keys shaped for your fingertips, the keyboard delivers a superior typing experience with great tactile response and features smart backlighting, so when your hands approach the keyboard it adjusts to the ambient lighting conditions to provide bright and sharp characters whenever inspiration hits you.”

“Logitech MX Master 3 for Mac and MX Keys for Mac are designed for increased performance. Crafted with creators in mind, the Master Series for Mac provides more speed and precision and has been mastered for Mac. The power of MX is now MacOS optimized and iPadOS compatible, enabling you to seamlessly work across your Apple devices.”

“We want to empower creative Mac users to reach their full potential with our industry-leading mouse and keyboards that enhance every workspace,” said Delphine Donne-Crock, general manager of creativity and productivity at Logitech. “Our newest additions to the Master Series and multi-device Bluetooth keyboard lineup have been re-imagined for advanced content creators who need the best tools for their craft and value Apple aesthetics, alongside increased productivity and performance. With MX Master 3 and MX Keys for Mac, as well as K380 for Mac, we wanted to provide the best possible experience on Mac and iPad.”

Source : Logitech

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals