Lofree Flow low profile mechanical keyboard hits Kickstarter

Lofree Flow is a premium wireless mechanical keyboard designed to provide the smoothest typing experience available and features Kailh Full POM Switches, the world’s first low-profile switch made entirely of POM material for self-lubrication and an ever-smoother feel over time. “Get ready to effortlessly glide through your workday with ease” say the design team and engineers at Lofree.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative wireless keyboard from roughly $109 or £88 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 45% off the market price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“The slimmer and lower profile design of low-profile keyboards should ideally offer a more comfortable typing experience. However, The current existing low-profile keyboards don’t really catch on with consumers, like lacking the smoother typing experience they should provide, or limited key travel and tactile feedback. When they try to upgrade their keyboards and customize them to fit their typing preferences, they often find limited options for modifications and upgrades in the market.”

“In today’s productivity-driven world, low-profile keyboards should excel in performance, offering a superior and smoother typing experience for extended use. Lofree understands the importance of enhancing the typing sensation of low-profile keyboards. Through extensive research, we have discovered that achieving an exceptional typing experience involves the seamless integration of key components like switches, gaskets, and more. This comprehensive approach ensures an optimal typing sensation beyond addressing a single issue.”

If the Lofree Flow campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2023. To learn more about the Lofree Flow low profile mechanical keyboard project assess the promotional video below.

“Thus, Lofree has revolutionized switches by optimizing fundamental materials and overall structure, setting development standards, establishing parameter guidelines, and implementing a modulation scheme to deliver an unmatched switch feel. In collaboration with Kailh, a reputable factory renowned for precision switch development and extensive manufacturing experience, they have successfully transformed this innovative idea into a tangible reality.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the low profile mechanical keyboard, jump over to the official Lofree Flow crowd funding campaign page by investigating the link below.

