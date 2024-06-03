Building a local search AI agent using Ollama and Llama 3

The ability to harness the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to create custom web search AI agents has become a game-changer for businesses and individuals alike. This guide created by Data Centric will show you how you can use Ollama and the Llama 3.8 billion AI model released by Meta, to build a highly efficient and personalized AI agent designed to tackle your unique search requirements. You will learn how to understand the agent schema and implement Python code to optimize performance for unparalleled results.

Decoding the Agent Schema: The Blueprint for Success

At the heart of your AI agent lies the agent schema, a meticulously designed blueprint that defines its functionality and performance. Understanding the various components of the agent schema is crucial for creating a well-oiled machine that seamlessly processes user queries and delivers accurate results. The key elements of the agent schema include:

User Query Processing : This component acts as the gateway between the user and the AI agent, responsible for receiving and interpreting user queries. It ensures that the agent comprehends the user’s intent and translates it into actionable steps.

: This component acts as the gateway between the user and the AI agent, responsible for receiving and interpreting user queries. It ensures that the agent comprehends the user’s intent and translates it into actionable steps. Planning Agent : The planning agent is the mastermind behind the search strategy. It analyzes the user query and devises an optimal approach to gather relevant information from the web.

: The planning agent is the mastermind behind the search strategy. It analyzes the user query and devises an optimal approach to gather relevant information from the web. Web Searcher : Once the planning agent has laid out the search strategy, the web searcher springs into action. It executes the search queries on the internet, scouring through vast amounts of data to retrieve the most pertinent results.

: Once the planning agent has laid out the search strategy, the web searcher springs into action. It executes the search queries on the internet, scouring through vast amounts of data to retrieve the most pertinent results. Integration Agent : The integration agent is tasked with the crucial role of combining the search results into a coherent and meaningful output. It sifts through the gathered information, eliminates redundancies, and presents the user with a comprehensive answer to their query.

: The integration agent is tasked with the crucial role of combining the search results into a coherent and meaningful output. It sifts through the gathered information, eliminates redundancies, and presents the user with a comprehensive answer to their query. Quality Assurance: To ensure that the AI agent consistently delivers high-quality results, the quality assurance component comes into play. It scrutinizes the output, checks for accuracy and relevance, and makes necessary adjustments to maintain the highest standards of performance.

Local Perplexity AI agent using Ollama

By carefully orchestrating these components, the agent schema lays the foundation for a robust and efficient AI agent that can tackle even the most complex search queries with ease. With a solid understanding of the agent schema, it’s time to dive into the world of Python and bring your AI agent to life. Python’s versatility and extensive library support make it the ideal language for building sophisticated AI agents. Let’s explore the key elements involved in the implementation process:

The Power of Prompts

Prompts are the guiding light for your AI agent, directing its responses and ensuring that it stays on track. Different agents require specific prompts to function effectively:

Planning Agent Prompts : These prompts are designed to steer the planning agent in the right direction, helping it devise optimal search strategies based on the user’s query.

: These prompts are designed to steer the planning agent in the right direction, helping it devise optimal search strategies based on the user’s query. Integration Agent Prompts : Integration agent prompts play a vital role in combining search results into a coherent and meaningful output. They guide the agent in selecting the most relevant information and presenting it in a user-friendly manner.

: Integration agent prompts play a vital role in combining search results into a coherent and meaningful output. They guide the agent in selecting the most relevant information and presenting it in a user-friendly manner. Search Tool Prompts: Search tool prompts are the driving force behind the web search process. They instruct the agent on how to generate search queries, fetch results, and extract relevant data from web pages.

By crafting well-defined prompts, you can ensure that your AI agent operates with precision and efficiency, delivering accurate and relevant results to the user.

Unleashing the Power of Search

At the core of your AI agent lies its search functionality. This involves a series of intricate steps that enable the agent to scour the web for the most pertinent information:

Search Generation : Based on the user’s query and the planning agent’s strategy, the search generation component creates targeted search queries that are likely to yield the most relevant results.

: Based on the user’s query and the planning agent’s strategy, the search generation component creates targeted search queries that are likely to yield the most relevant results. Fetching Results : Once the search queries are generated, the agent embarks on a mission to retrieve the corresponding results from the web. This process involves interacting with search engines and navigating through the vast expanse of online data.

: Once the search queries are generated, the agent embarks on a mission to retrieve the corresponding results from the web. This process involves interacting with search engines and navigating through the vast expanse of online data. Web Scraping: To extract the most relevant information from the retrieved web pages, the agent employs web scraping techniques. This involves identifying and extracting specific data points, such as text, images, and links, that are pertinent to the user’s query.

By seamlessly integrating these search functionalities, your AI agent can quickly and efficiently gather the information needed to provide comprehensive and accurate responses to user queries.

Orchestrating the Agent Workflow

With the individual components of your AI agent in place, it’s crucial to ensure that they work together harmoniously. This is where the agent workflow comes into play. Using Python, you can create a seamless integration between the various parts of your agent, ensuring that each component performs its designated task and passes the baton to the next in a smooth and efficient manner.

From processing user queries to generating search strategies, fetching results, and delivering the final output, the agent workflow orchestrates the entire process, making sure that no stone is left unturned in the quest for the perfect answer.

Putting Your AI Agent to the Test

Before unleashing your AI agent into the wild, it’s essential to put it through its paces and demonstrate its capabilities. This is where testing with different models comes into play. By experimenting with various models, such as Llama 3 8 billion and Code Llama 7B, you can gain valuable insights into their performance and identify areas for improvement.

During the testing phase, pay close attention to the quality and relevance of the agent’s responses. Evaluate how well it understands user queries, generates search strategies, and retrieves pertinent information from the web. By thoroughly assessing your agent’s performance, you can make informed decisions about which model best suits your needs and identify opportunities for further optimization.

Overcoming Technical Hurdles

Building a local AI agent is not without its challenges. As you embark on this journey, you may encounter a few technical hurdles along the way. Two common issues that developers often face are:

Hallucinations : At times, your AI agent may generate responses that are inaccurate or irrelevant to the user’s query. These hallucinations can be frustrating and undermine the agent’s credibility. To mitigate this issue, it’s crucial to fine-tune your prompts, improve the quality of your training data, and implement robust error-handling mechanisms.

: At times, your AI agent may generate responses that are inaccurate or irrelevant to the user’s query. These hallucinations can be frustrating and undermine the agent’s credibility. To mitigate this issue, it’s crucial to fine-tune your prompts, improve the quality of your training data, and implement robust error-handling mechanisms. Response Quality: Ensuring that your AI agent consistently delivers high-quality, relevant responses can be a daunting task. To overcome this challenge, focus on optimizing your search functionality, refining your integration algorithms, and leveraging advanced natural language processing techniques. By continuously iterating and improving upon your agent’s performance, you can gradually enhance the quality of its responses.

Remember, building a successful AI agent is an ongoing process that requires patience, perseverance, and a willingness to learn from your mistakes. By addressing these technical challenges head-on and continuously refining your approach, you can create an agent that exceeds expectations and delivers unparalleled results.

The Road Ahead: Future-Proofing Your AI Agent

As you bask in the glory of your newly created AI agent, it’s important to keep an eye on the future. The world of artificial intelligence is constantly evolving, and staying ahead of the curve is essential for maintaining your agent’s competitive edge. Here are a few key areas to focus on as you plan for the road ahead:

Model Selection: Bigger is Better

When it comes to AI agents, size matters. Larger models, such as Llama 3 8 billion, have the potential to significantly improve your agent’s performance. These models have been trained on vast amounts of data and possess a deeper understanding of language and context. By upgrading to a larger model, you can unlock new levels of accuracy, relevance, and sophistication in your agent’s responses.

Prompt Optimization: Fine-Tuning for Success

The quality of your prompts can make or break your AI agent’s performance. To ensure that your agent consistently delivers top-notch results, it’s crucial to refine your prompts over time. Experiment with different prompt structures, wording, and styles to find the optimal combination that elicits the most accurate and relevant responses from your agent. By continuously iterating and improving upon your prompts, you can unlock the full potential of your AI agent.

Server Setup: Scaling for the Future

As your AI agent grows in complexity and handles larger volumes of queries, you may find that your current server setup is no longer sufficient. To ensure that your agent can keep up with the increasing demand, consider upgrading your server infrastructure. This may involve investing in more powerful hardware, such as rented GPUs, or migrating to a cloud-based solution that can scale seamlessly with your needs. By proactively addressing your server requirements, you can ensure that your AI agent remains fast, responsive, and reliable, even as it takes on more challenging tasks.

Video Credit: Data Centric



