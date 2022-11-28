Mjolnir lithium titanate power station 32% off

If you are searching for a powerful yet lightweight power solution you might be interested in the worlds first lithium titanate power station in the form of Mjolnir. Launch via Kickstarter the project is now entering its final hours and has already blasted past it’s required pledge goal. Offering 5,400W of power and capable of performing even in the lowest of temperatures. Early bird pledges are now available for the clever project from roughly $1699 or £1406 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 32% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“MJOLNIR was developed by a team of professional engineers, with years of experience and know-how from electric vehiclesto the rechargeable battery industries. Our top engineers have worked at companies like Apple, TESLA, Samsung, LG and Hyundai Motors. 5,400W is massive. It’s more than enough power to operate several hairdryers at once. MJOLNIR’s high-speed charging will get your devices running in 30 minutes or less.”

If the Mjolnir campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2023. To learn more about the Mjolnir lithium titanate power station project check out the promotional video below.

“MJOLNIR can even power heavy-duty worksite equipment, including hammer drills and welding machines. It has enough power to charge electric vehicles! When your EV needs an emergency charge, just take MJOLNIR out of the trunk and plug it in. Mjolinir’s integrated inverter can provide adequate power to charge even Telsa EV’s and comply with SAE charging standard.”

“While the competitor’s power stations provide 3,600w or less continuous power and maximum power only up to 4,500w as overdrive, provide the maximum power of 5,400W with no strings attached thanks to our next-generation lithium-titanate battery. This innovative battery technology will be the key to the next generation of battery advancements.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the lithium titanate power station , jump over to the official Mjolnir crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

