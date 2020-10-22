Lomography camera with liquid filled lens $79 expands your photographic creativity

Lomography has launched a new camera this month featuring a lens that can be injected with liquid to take your creativity to a new level. The HydroChrome Sutton’s Panoramic Belair Camera is now available to preorder priced at $79 and features a liquid-filled lens that “crafts extraordinary perforated panoramics”. The unique camera is the world’s first 35 mm format panoramic camera with a liquid-filled lens. Enabling photographers to experiment with their creativity and craft unexpected liquid effects using the fixed-focus lens with extra aperture plates for versatile renderings.

“Go loopy with liquids, wild for the wetlook and crazy with colors! Set your imagination free and dive into an ocean of colorful chaos – craft panoptic shots complete with classic lomo vignetting, dreamy aesthetics, authentically analogue perforated edges, and sensational liquid solution effects – all on easy-to-use 35 mm film!”

“Inspired by Thomas Sutton’s original liquid-filled lens, we have crafted a contemporary version of the unconventional original unlike any other on earth and what’s more, YOU have ultimate creative control. You can manipulate the liquid through which the lens focuses, leading to a whole host of effects and deviations with which to intensify your shots.”

