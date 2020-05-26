SHIFT13mi Linux tablet now available to pre-order

German hardware manufacturer Shift is now accepting preorders for their new SHIFT13mi Windows 10 and Linux tablet with prices starting from €1,222 or roughly $1,330. The 13 inch touchscreen display comes complete with a detachable keyboard and features a design allowing users to upgrade, replace and repair internal components themselves.

“The SHIFT13mi will be in the development stage by the end of 2020 and details may still improve. As soon as changes occur, we will update this list. You can support us with your pre-order in this project phase and thus benefit from the cheaper pre-order conditions. There is no risk for you: If the SHIFT13mi does not meet your expectations, you can withdraw from the purchase contract at any time up to 14 days after receiving the device.”

The SHIFT13mi is equipped with a full HD display with finger and pen touch support, powered by an Intel Core i5 Tiger Lake processor, supported by up to 64GB of LPDDR4 of RAM and fitted with a SSD for OS and storage.

The SHIFT13mi Windows 10 and Linux tablet will support WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5 and is fitted with a Thunderbolt 4 and USB Type-C connection.

Source : Shift : Liliputing : TabletMonkeys

