Juno Tablet a $429 Linux tablet can run Mobian and Manjaro

If you are in the market for a Linux tablet you might be interested in the new piece of hardware created by Juno Computers. In the form of the aptly name Juno Tablet, now available to purchase priced at $429.

Equipped with a 10.1 inch display and offering users a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels, the tablet features an IPS touchscreen LCD display and is available with three different storage options, providing either 256GB, 512GB or 1TB of on-board storage.

The Linux tablet is also equipped with an array of useful connections in the form of a single USB 3.1 Type-C (with charging and video out support), 1 x USB 3.0 Type-A, mini HDMI, a microSD card reader and a handy 3.5mm headphone jack.

Brad Linder over at Liliputing explains more :

“Operating system choices include the Debian-based Mobian GNU/Linux distribution and two versions of Manjaro: one with the Plasma Mobile user interface and the other with Phosh. Juno notes that you can also install Windows on the tablet, but that’s not included by default.”

“As for the tablet’s beta status, Juno says that the 1 watt stereo speakers and 2MP front-facing camera is fully supported, but the 5MP rear camera and internal microphone don’t work with Mobian or Manjaro yet, suspend and resume are only partially working, and overall Mobian is considered “unstable” while Manjaro is “very unstable.””

