PineTab Linux tablet now available to pre-order for $100

If you have been patiently waiting for Pine64 to make available their new PineTab Linux tablet, you will be pleased to know that the Linux tablet is now available to preorder priced at $100. Equipped with a 10.1 inch display and offering users a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels, the Linux tablet is powered by a 64-bit Quad-core 1.2 GHz ARM Cortex A-53, supported by 2GB of RAM and equipped with 64GB of storage.
The Linux tablet comes preloaded with this and supports other GNU/Linux distributions and is also available with a detachable backlit keyboard priced at $120.
Specifications for the next tablet include :
OS: UBPorts with Lomiri GUI
Chipset: Allwinner A64
CPU: 64-bit Quad-core 1.2 GHz ARM Cortex A-53
GPU: MALI-400
Type: HD IPS capacitive touchscreen, 16.7M colors
Size: 10.1 inches
Resolution: 1280×800 pixels, 16:10 ratio
Internal Flash Memory: Replaceable 64GB eMMC module
System Memory: 2GB LPDDR3 SDRAM
Expansion: micro SD Card support SDHC and SDXC, up to 2TB
Main Camera: Single 5MP, 1/4″, LED Flash
Selfie Camera: Single 2MP, f/2.8, 1/5″
Dimensions: 258mm x 170mm x 11.2mm
Weight: 575 grams
Build: Plastic
Colour: Black
Source : Pine64 : Liliputing