PineTab Linux tablet now available to pre-order for $100

If you have been patiently waiting for Pine64 to make available their new PineTab Linux tablet, you will be pleased to know that the Linux tablet is now available to preorder priced at $100. Equipped with a 10.1 inch display and offering users a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels, the Linux tablet is powered by a 64-bit Quad-core 1.2 GHz ARM Cortex A-53, supported by 2GB of RAM and equipped with 64GB of storage.

The Linux tablet comes preloaded with this and supports other GNU/Linux distributions and is also available with a detachable backlit keyboard priced at $120.

Specifications for the next tablet include :

OS: UBPorts with Lomiri GUI

Chipset: Allwinner A64

CPU: 64-bit Quad-core 1.2 GHz ARM Cortex A-53

GPU: MALI-400

Type: HD IPS capacitive touchscreen, 16.7M colors

Size: 10.1 inches

Resolution: 1280×800 pixels, 16:10 ratio

Internal Flash Memory: Replaceable 64GB eMMC module

System Memory: 2GB LPDDR3 SDRAM

Expansion: micro SD Card support SDHC and SDXC, up to 2TB

Main Camera: Single 5MP, 1/4″, LED Flash

Selfie Camera: Single 2MP, f/2.8, 1/5″

Dimensions: 258mm x 170mm x 11.2mm

Weight: 575 grams

Build: Plastic

Colour: Black

Source : Pine64 : Liliputing

