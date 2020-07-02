OneGx1 mini laptop tested running Linux Ubuntu 20.04

Geeky Gadgets

Brad Linder from Liliputing has been putting the OneGx1 mini laptop through its paces running Linux Ubuntu 20.04. Linder explains, “I decided to take Ubuntu 20.04 LTS for a spin, and I was pleasantly surprised that most of the OneGx1 hardware was supported. But there are a few things that could certainly work better.”

Linux Ubuntu 20.04 LTS supported components in the OneGx1 mini laptop

– WiFi, Bluetooth, and 4G LTE
– Touchscreen
– Keyboard shortcuts for brightness, volume, etc
– Keyboard shortcuts for adjusting the RGB backlit keyboard (and light ring on the back of the computer)
– Keyboard shortcuts for toggling Performance/Normal/Mute performance modes (to adjust the CPU and fan speed)
– Fractional display scaling (allowing you to choose DPI settings between 100 and 200 percent)
– Hardware accelerated graphics

For more information on how well the OneGx1 mini laptop runs Ubuntu 20.04 LTS jump over to the Liliputing website by following the link below.

Source : Liliputing

