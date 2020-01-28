Kubuntu Focus Linux laptop from $1,800

The Kubuntu Focus Linux laptop is now available to purchase with prices starting from $1,800. For this you receive a laptop equipped with a 16.1 inch display and powered by an Intel Core i7-9750H hexa-core processor supported by 16GB of RAM with 250GB of storage.

The premium Linux laptop is equipped with NVIDIA RTX 2060 graphics, but options are available to install a RTX 2080 graphics card as well as up to 64GB of RAM, and up to 8TB of storage via 2 x 2TB Samsung Evo Plus NVMe SSDs combined with a 4TB Samsung Evo 860 SSD. The Kubuntu Focus was first introduced last December and is now available to purchase directly from the Kubuntu Focus website with options and upgrades easily selectable depending on your requirements and budget.

“The Kubuntu Focus is the result of a collaboration between The Kubuntu Council, Tuxedo Computers and MindShareManagement. It is a high-powered, workflow-focused laptop which ships with Kubuntu installed. This is the first officially Kubuntu-branded computer.

The concept is simple and compelling: We maintain the platform so our customers can focus on work and play. Complex workflows can be achieved out of the box without additional software or configuration. Our team has used Linux for development, high performance and high volume clusters, and in consumer products for decades. We use this experience and award-winning industrial design to deliver the Focus to you.”

Features of the Kubuntu Focus Linux laptop include :

– Display: 16.1 inch, 1080p matte 144 Hz IPS

– External displays: Up to 3 (HDMI 2.0, USB-C, and Mini DisplayPort 1.4)

– Memory: Up to 64GB of DDR4-2666 memory

– Storage: 2 x NVMe + 1 2.5″ drive bay

– Connectivity: Gigabit Ethernet, 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0

– Ports: 2 x USB 3.1 Type-C, 2 x USB 3.0 Type-A, HDMI 2.0, Mini DisplayPort, Ethernet, 2x 3.5mm audio, SD card reader

Source: KF : Liliputing

