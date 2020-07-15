Star Lite Mk III Linux laptop now available to pre-order from $426

Star Labs kingdom that preorders for its Linux laptop in the form of the 11.6 inch notebook the Star Lite Mk III. As the name suggests the latest Linux laptop from the company yields on previous iterations and is now available from $426. The Star Lite Mk III features an 11.6″ ARC display, a true matte display that prevents glare with an Anti-Reflective Coating. It also features a hard coat rated at 3H to prevent against damage.“It’s power-efficient LED backlighting produces bright and vibrant colours. The combination of 1920×1080 resolution and IPS technology ensures optimum viewing clarity at angles up to 178°” says Star Labs.

Powered by an Intel Pentium Silver N5000 processor supported by 8GB of RAM and fitted with at least 240GB of storage, the Star Lite Mk III can be configured with one of six operating systems: Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, Linux Mint 20 “Ulyana”, Manjaro 20.0 “Lysia”, elementary OS 5.1.5 “Hera”, Zorin OS 15.2 Core or Ultimate or MX Linux 19.2 “Patito Feo”.

“The Lite has always been revered for perfectly balancing power, weight and portability. The Star Lite Mk III has been forged to continue this legacy, whilst improving on usability with an Arc display, a matte display that has both a 21% Haze and a hard coat which boasts both durability and glare-free viewing. The Star Lite Mk III delivers up to a 29% performance increase with an Intel® Pentium® Silver N5000 processor and even faster memory. It features a redesigned chassis, improved speakers and an even smoother trackpad.”

Source : Star Labs : Liliputing : 9to5Linux

