Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 Fedora Linux laptop

If you are in the market for a new next laptop you may be interested to know that the previously launched ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 laptop installed with Microsoft Windows 10 operating system is now available to purchase pre-installed with the Fedora Linux operating system instead.

“With always-on responsiveness, you can wake the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 from sleep in less than a second and be able to browse the web a second later. With WiFi 6, you get fast and reliable connections, even on networks with lots of devices attached. Or choose the optional WWAN technology with LTE-A card and jump online with a secure connection just like a smartphone.”

Features of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 laptop :

– One of our first Intel 14″ mobility-certified laptops

– Thin and lightweight

– Amazing display options

– Up to 19.5 hours of battery life

– Best-in-class connectivity, and rapid charging technology

– Advanced security options and enhanced audio

– Delivers the ultimate in premium performance

Configuration options for the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 with Linux include :

– 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10210U Processor (1.60 GHz, up to 4.20 GHz with Turbo Boost, 4 Cores, 8 Threads, 6 MB Cache)

– 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10310U Processor with vPro (1.70 GHz, up to 4.40 GHz with Turbo Boost, 4 Cores, 8 Threads, 6 MB Cache) + $176.00

– 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10510U Processor (1.80 GHz, up to 4.90 GHz with Turbo Boost, 4 Cores, 8 Threads, 8 MB Cache) + $176.00

– 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10610U Processor with vPro (1.80 GHz, up to 4.90 GHz with Turbo Boost, 4 Cores, 8 Threads, 8 MB Cache) + $406.00

Source : Lenovo : Liliputing

