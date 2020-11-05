Kyberlight V5 custom Lightsabers from $219

Star Wars fans searching for a high quality lightsaber that will not break at the first sign of use, meaning interested in the customisable Kyberlight V5 Lightsaber currently available from Indiegogo. The modular design allows you to build your exact specification to meet your needs whether you’re on the dark side or part of the rebellion.

Special early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $219 or £169, offering a considerable discount of approximately 12% off the retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Kyberlight V5 Lightsaber Indiegogo campaign is successful and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2020. To learn more about the Kyberlight V5 Lightsaber project checkout the promotional video below.

“For years, buying a Lightsaber meant compromises.You either paid for a high end lightsaber you couldn’t or wouldn’t dare use, or you bought something cheap that broke in 10 minutes. At long last the time to get an affordable high-end, combat-ready, fully customizable lightsaber has arrived, no compromises included.”

“The combat-ready, feature-packed, customizable Lightsaber you want at the price you can afford.”

The Blade of the Lightsaber are constructed of high tensile polycarbonate to make them combat ready and super durable, say its creators. Kyberlight’s story is rooted in successful crowdfunding campaigns after surpassing our initial goal by 1014% and raising over $500K in 2016. Four years and 15,000+ orders later, we’re at it again with the new Kyberlight V5 Lightsaber. For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications, jump over to the official Kyberlight V5 Lightsaber crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Specifications of the Kyberlight V5 custom Lightsabers :

– Hilt Material: 7075 aircraft grade aluminum

– Hilt Length: 11”

– Hilt Diameter: 1.5’

– Blade Material: High tensile polycarbonate

– Blade Length: 32”

– Battery: 400mAh rechargeable lithium ion battery

– 2 amp quick charger and charger port

– LED: 10W

– Belt Attachment: Covertec Wheel Standard

Source : Indiegogo

