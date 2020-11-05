Vibesta RGBW Pixel Tube cinema grade lighting system

The Peragos Tube is a pixel animatable cinema grade light offering independent control of up to 32 pixels within one tube to create interesting lighting effects. The Pixel Animatable, App controlled PERAGOS Tube is available in two sizes, 62 cm (2′) and 120 cm (4′). Pixel animations can spread across one tube but also across a Pixel Set of multiple tubes for complex setups.

Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $1542 or £1192, offering a considerable discount of approximately 18% off the final retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Vibesta lighting system Indiegogo campaign is successful and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2020. To learn more about the Vibesta lighting system project watch the promotional video below.

“With 30W for the Peragos Tube 60C and 60W power for the Peragos Tube 120C you have significant brightness at your hands with full color tunability. Continuous Boost Mode enables you to boost the brightness to 40W and 80W without a time limit and without negative effects for the fixture.”

“The advanced custom design of the Peragos Tube aluminum body cools down the LEDs and the special designed 220° tube lens creates a soft tube quality light.”

In White-Light Mode the Peragos Tube offers maximum color reproduction from 2800K to 13000K maintaining a TLCI of 93+-1 and a CRI of 96+-2 throughout the full adjustment range say its creators. For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications, jump over to the official Vibesta lighting system crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

