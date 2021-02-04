LibreOffice 7.1 Community edition now available to download

The Document Foundation has this week announced the release of a new version of LibreOffice in the form of the LibreOffice 7.1 Community edition. Offering a brand-new version of the awesome pre-open source office suite based on the LibreOffice Technology platform for desktop, mobile and cloud productivity. As you would expect the new release brings with it a number of new features including an updated extension manager as well as updates to the Writer, Calc, Impress, and Draw software included in the office suite of applications.

The latest release is the first LibreOffice suite to be launched with the Community label and has been developed by a community of volunteers and aimed at personal users. You might think that a ‘Community ‘version would offer a ‘stripped down’ experience that this is not the case and it offers the same functionality as other editions. The enterprise versions of LibreOffice offer features such as cloud-based installations, enabling access to the applications from a web browser in a similar way to how cloud-based office suites function. Both LibreOffice Community and the LibreOffice Enterprise family of products are based on the LibreOffice Technology platform and are available fpr Windows, macOS, Linux and Chrome OS systems.

“LibreOffice 7.1 Community, the volunteer-supported version of the best open source office suite for desktop productivity, is available from https://www.libreoffice.org/download. The Community label underlines the fact that the software is not targeted at enterprises, and not optimized for their support needs.”

New features included in the latest LibreOffice 7.1 Community edition include:

– New dialog to select the User Interface flavor, aiming to pick the right UI based on each user’s own preferences at first start

– Improved search for a matching printer paper size for the printed document

– Show all supported files when adding a new extension in Extension Manager

– Print Preview is now updated asynchronously, to not block UI when adjusting settings in Print Dialog

– Additions Dialog: to search, get and install extensions with one-click

“For enterprise-class deployments, TDF has strongly recommended the LibreOffice Enterprise family of applications from ecosystem partners – for desktop, mobile and cloud – with long-term support options, professional assistance, custom features and other benefits, including SLA (Service Level Agreements): https://www.libreoffice.org/download/libreoffice-in-business/.”

“Despite this recommendation, an increasing number of enterprises have chosen the version supported by volunteers over the version optimized for their needs. This has had a twofold negative consequence for the project: a poor use of volunteers’ time, as they have to spend their time to solve problems for business that provide nothing in return to the community, and a net loss for ecosystem companies.”

For a complete list of all the features included in the latest release of LibreOffice jump over to the official LibreOffice 7.1 Community: Release Notes by following the link below.

