LG Wing smartphone launched in India

LG is launching some of its recent smartphones in India, this includes the new LG Wing folding smartphone and also the LG Velvet.

The LG Wing will be available from next Monday in India and it will retail for INR 69,990 which is about $946 at the current exchange rate.

The handset comes with a 6.8 inch P-OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2,460 x 1080 pixels. It also features a secondary 3.9 inch G-OLED display with a resolution of 1240 x 1080 pixels.

Processing is in the form of a Snapdragon 765G mobile processor and it comes with 8GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage and a 4000 mAh battery.

The device comes with a 32 megapixel front camera for Selfies, on the back there are two cameras, one 13 and one 12 megapixel camera.

Source GSM Arena

