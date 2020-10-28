LG Wing lands on AT&T on November 6th

AT&T has announced that they will be offering the LG Wing smartphone on their network from the 6th of November in their retail store and also online.

The handset will retail for $1,050 on AT&T and it will be available on their monthly installment plans with a range of options available.

AT&T is bringing great discounts on the LG WING 5G to both new and existing customers. They can get it for $11.67/Mo. (that’s $700 off) when they trade-in an eligible smartphone, purchase the device on a qualifying installment plan and be on or change to an eligible unlimited wireless plan.1

It’s a great price on a ground-breaking smartphone that taps into the latest in AT&T technology because it can access the nationwide AT&T 5G network, and it can also tap into our 5G+ network, capable of ultra-fast speeds and available in parts of 36 cities across the U.S.2

You can find out more information about the new LG Wing smartphone over at AT&T at the link below.

Source AT&T

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals