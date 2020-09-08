LG Wing folding smartphone appears in another leaked video

LG recently confirmed that their new LG Wing folding smartphone would be unveiled this month, we have already seen one video of the handset and now we have another one.

This new video gives us a look at how the folding smartphone works, the device is completely different to any of the other folding smartphones available today.

LG Electronics (LG) confirms LG WING will be the first product to be launched under the Explorer Project, LG’s new mobile category aimed at discovering new ways to interact with mobile devices, focusing on the evolving and ever-changing needs of today’s consumers and challenging established user norms. LG’s boldest, newest smartphone will deliver a new and different form factor and mobile experience that would be impossible to create with conventional smartphones.

LG are holding a press event for their new Wing smartphone on the 14th of September, we will have more details about the handset then.

Source YouTube, GSM Arena

