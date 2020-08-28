LG Wing smartphone leaked (Video)

The guys over at Android Authority have managed to get their hands on a video showing off the new LG Wing smartphone.

The handset can be seen in the video below and it features a dual display, this is slightly different than other dual display smartphone we have seen.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The video shows that the handsets display can be used in portrait mode whilst the secondary display can be used in landscape mode, forming a T shaped display.

It certainly looks like an interesting device, there are some rumored specs for the device which include a 6.8 inch main display and a 4 inch secondary display.

The handset is rumored to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 or 765G processor, those are the only details we know about the device so far.

Source & Image Credit: Android Authority

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals