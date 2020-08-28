LG Wing smartphone leaked (Video)

The guys over at Android Authority have managed to get their hands on a video showing off the new LG Wing smartphone.
The handset can be seen in the video below and it features a dual display, this is slightly different than other dual display smartphone we have seen.
The video shows that the handsets display can be used in portrait mode whilst the secondary display can be used in landscape mode, forming a T shaped display.
It certainly looks like an interesting device, there are some rumored specs for the device which include a 6.8 inch main display and a 4 inch secondary display.
The handset is rumored to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 or 765G processor, those are the only details we know about the device so far.
Source & Image Credit: Android Authority