LG Velvet launching in more countries

LG launched the new LG Velvet in South Korea in May and now the company is launching the device in more countries.

The handset is headed to Europe this month with Germany, Italy, Spain, Hungary and Poland it will then launch in more countries over the coming weeks.

“Powered by the Snapdragon 765G, the LG VELVET is equipped to deliver exceptional performance to meet even the most demanding 5G use cases, while also enabling intelligent multi-camera capture, high-speed gaming and all-day battery life,” said Alex Katouzian, senior vice president and general manager of the Mobile Business Unit, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “We’re excited to continue working with LG to help deliver 5G to more consumers with this truly global device.”

Here are the handsets specifications:

Chipset: 1 Qualcomm ® Snapdragon™ 765G 5G Mobile Platform

Qualcomm Snapdragon™ 765G 5G Mobile Platform Display: 6.8-inch 20.5:9 FHD+ P-OLED Cinematic FullVision (2,460 x 1,080 / 395ppi)

Memory: 6GB RAM / 128GB ROM / microSD (up to 2TB)

Camera:

– Rear: 48MP 2 Standard (F1.8 / 0.8μm / 79˚) / 8MP Wide (F2.2 / 1.12μm / 120˚) /5MP Depth (F2.4 / 1. 12μm / 81˚)

– Front: 16MP Standard (F1.9 / 1.0μm / 73˚)

Operating System: Android 10

Size: 3 167. 2 x 74.1 x 7.9mm

167. 2 x 74.1 x 7.9mm Weight: 3 180g

180g Network: 5G / LTE / 3G / 2G

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / Bluetooth 5.1 / NFC /USB Type-C (USB 3.1 Compatible)

Biometrics: In-Display Fingerprint Sensor

Colors: Illusion Sunset / Aurora White / Aurora Gray / Aurora Green / Aurora Silver 4 / New Black 4

/ New Black Others: Stereo Speaker / AI CAM / Google Lens / Google Assistant /LG 3D Sound Engine / IP68 Water and Dust Resistance / HDR10 /Qualcomm Quick Charge™ 4+ Technology / MIL-STD 810G Compliance /LG Pay / FM Radio

You can find out more details about the new LG Velvet smartphone over at LG at the link below.

Source LG

