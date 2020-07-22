LG Velvet lands in the US today

The new LG Velvet smartphone will go on sale in the USA from today, the handset will be available from AT&T and it will also land on Verizon and T-Mobile later this summer.

The devices will retail for $599 and it will come in a choice of colors which will include Aurora Gray, Aurora Silver, Aurora Red and Pink White.

“With LG VELVET 5G, we set out to create a smartphone with unique personality and design language that would speak to consumers, while also evolving the LG Mobile brand,” said Chris Yie, head of LG Mobile, North America. “We believe we have achieved these goals with LG VELVET 5G, designing a beautiful, powerful and premium smartphone at a price point that delivers exceptional value.”

Here are the key specifications:

Chipset: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 765G 5G Mobile Platform 3

Display: 6.8-inch 20.5:9 FHD+ OLED Cinematic FullVision (2,460 x 1,080 / 395ppi)

Memory: 6GB RAM / 128GB ROM 4 / microSD (up to 2TB, sold separately)

48MP Wide (F1.8 / 0.8μm / 79˚)

8MP Ultra-Wide (F2.2 / 1.12μm / 120˚)

5MP Depth (F2.4 / 1. 12μm / 81˚)

Front Camera: 16MP Standard (F1.9 / 1.0μm / 73˚)

Battery: 4,300mAh 5

Operating System: Android 10

Size: 167. 2 x 74.1 x 7.9mm 6

Weight: 180g 7

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / Bluetooth 5.1 / NFC / USB Type-C (USB 3.1 Compatible) / 3.5mm headphone jack

Biometrics: In-Display Fingerprint Sensor

Others: LG PayTM / Stereo Speaker / LG 3D Sound Engine / AI CAM / HDR10 / Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ 4+ Technology8 / IP68 Water and Dust Resistance9

You can find out more details about the new LG Velvet smartphone over at LG at the link below.

Source LG

