LG Stylo 6 smartphone gets official

LG is launching a new smartphone in the US with Boost Mobil, the LG Stylo 6 and the handset comes with a 6.8 inch display that features a FHD+ resolution.

The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 mobile processor and it also comes with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of built in storage.

If you need some additional storage there is also a microSD card slot and the device comes with a 4000 mAh battery and Android 10.

On the front of the Stylo 6 there is a 13 megapixel camera for video calls and Selfies, on the back there is a triple camera setup with three 13 megapixel cameras.

The new LG Stylo 6 is now available for $179.99 from Boost Mobile, you can find out more details about the handset at the link below.

Source Boost Mobile, GSM Arena

