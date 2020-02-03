LG Styler helps you dry clean your clothes

Samsung recently launched their new Samsung AirDresser and now LG has launched their new Samsung Styler which is designed to help you dry clean your clothes at home.

The LG Styler will be launching in the UK shortly and it can refresh your clothes, sterilize items like hand bags and more. The device can clean, press and dry your clothing in just a few minutes

Research into British consumer behavior and clothing care revealed strong interest in a product that could clean, dry and disinfect clothes. In the demonstration that followed, the Styler showed off its many capabilities beyond just refreshing clothes, such as sterilizing handbags and even children’s toys. Using powerful steam, items of various types and materials from suits, hats, and leather were cleaned, disinfected, deodorized, pressed and dried in a matter of minutes.

You can find out more information about the new LG Styler over at LG at the link below, it will launch in the UK this month.

Source LG

