LG QNED Mini LED Smart TVs launching this month

LG has announced that its new QNED Mini LED Smart TVs are launching this month, they will be available worldwide from July.

There are a number of TVs in the range including the 8K QNED99 and QNED95 models and 4K QNED90 models and they will have screen sixes from 65 inches to 86 inches.

Featuring the company’s very own Quantum Dot NanoCell color technology, LG QNED Mini LED ushers in a whole new era in LCD TV picture quality with rich and accurate colors for immersive viewing. Certified by international product testing agency Intertek for providing 100 percent color volume and color consistency, LG QNED Mini LED TVs also eliminate color distortion across a wide viewing angle, ensuring everyone in the room can enjoy the ultimate in LCD picture quality.3

The bigger the screen, the smaller the details need to be. LG QNED Mini LED TV packs smaller LEDs into the backlight compared to other similarly-sized TV screens, increasing brightness and dimming zones. For example, LG’s 86-inch 8K TV (model 86QNED99UPA) is backlit by approximately 30,000 LED lights arranged to create about 2,500 local dimming zones to deliver 10 times better contrast ratio than conventional LCD TVs. Deeper blacks and greater details within dark areas create a heightened sense of depth that makes images seem more realistic.

You can find out full details about the new LG QNED Mini LED Smart TVs over at their website at the link below.

Source LG

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals