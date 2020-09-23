LG K62, K52 and K42 smartphones announced

LG has added three new smartphones to its K Series range, the LG K62, LG K52 and the LG K42, all three handsets will go on sale in Europe next month and then more countries after that.

The handset comes with upgraded displays and new cameras and more, you can see a full list of specifications below, unfortunately the press release did not contain any photos of the handsets.

These new K series devices offer upgraded displays that elevate the entire user experience with each model featuring a 6.6-inch HD+ FullVision display in 20:9 aspect ratio. The front camera peeks out through a minimal punch hole and the entire front of the phones is surrounded by slim, unobtrusive bezels. On the audio side, LG 3D Sound Engine adds a greater sense of immersion, delivering authentic, detailed sounds optimized for the content being played.

With four high-quality rear lenses (Standard, Ultra Wide, Depth and Macro) in addition to the front-facing camera, the new K series devices deliver a content creation experience on par with much more expensive smartphones. Both K62 and K52 feature 48MP main cameras that capture brighter and sharper photos and videos, with the K42 featuring a superb 13MP primary lens. The 28MP selfie camera of the K62 allows for the ability to take great looking selfies with artistic blurring effects while the macro lens on all three models can capture superbly detailed close-ups without zooming.

LG K62

Chipset: 2.3 GHz Octa-Core

Display: 6.6-inch 20:9 HD+ FullVision Display

Memory: 4GB RAM / 128 ROM / microSD (up to 2TB)

Camera:

– Rear: 48MP 2 Standard / 5MP Ultra Wide (115°) / 2MP Depth / 2MP Macro

– Front: 28MP Standard

Battery: 4,000mAh

Operating System: Android 10.0 (Q OS)

Size: 165.0 x 76.7 x 8.4 mm

Weight: 186g

Network: LTE / 3G / 2G

Connectivity: Wi-Fi / Bluetooth 5.0 / NFC / USB Type-C (USB 3.1 Gen 1 Compatible)

Colors: White / Sky Blue

Others: Google Assistant Button / Google Lens / AI CAM / AR Sticker / LG 3D Sound Engine / Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor / MIL-STD 810G Compliance



LG K52

Chipset: 2.3 GHz Octa-core

Display: 6.6-inch 20:9 HD+ FullVision Display

Memory: 4GB RAM / 64GB ROM / microSD (up to 2TB)

Camera:

– Rear: 48MP 2 Standard / 5MP Ultra Wide (115°) / 2MP Depth / 2MP Macro

– Front: 13MP Standard

Battery: 4,000mAh

Operating System: Android 10.0 (Q OS)

Size: 165.0 x 76.7 x 8.4 mm

Weight: 186g

Network: LTE / 3G / 2G

Connectivity: Wi-Fi / Bluetooth 5.0 / NFC / USB Type-C (USB 3.1 Gen 1 Compatible)

Colors: White / Blue / Red

Others: Google Assistant Button / Google Lens / AI CAM / AR Sticker / LG 3D Sound Engine / Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor / MIL-STD 810G Compliance

LG K42

Chipset: 2.0 GHz Octa-core

Display: 6.6-inch 20:9 HD+ FullVision Display

Memory: 3GB RAM / 32 or 64GB ROM / microSD (up to 2TB)

Camera:

– Rear: 13MP Standard / 5MP Ultra Wide (115°) / 2MP Depth / 2MP Macro

– Front: 8MP Standard

Battery: 4,000mAh

Operating System: Android 10.0 (Q OS)

Size: 165.0 x 76.7 x 8.4 mm

Weight: 182g

Network: LTE / 3G / 2G

Connectivity: Wi-Fi / Bluetooth 5.0 / NFC / USB Type-C (USB 3.1 Gen 1 Compatible)

Colors: Green / Gray / Red / Sky Blue

Others: Google Assistant Button / Google Lens / AI CAM / AR Sticker / LG 3D Sound Engine / Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor / MIL-STD 810G Compliance

As yet there are no details on exactly when the new LG K Series smartphones will go on sale and how much they will cost.

Source LG

