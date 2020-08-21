LG K31 smartphone gets official

LG has added a new Android smartphone to its range with the launch of the LG K31, the handset comes with a 5.7 inch display that features a HD+ resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and an 18.9:9 aspect ratio.

Processing is provided by a MediaTek Helio P22 processor and the handset comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of built in storage, there is also a microSD card slot for expansion.

The device also comes with a 3000 mAh battery and it features dual rear cameras and a single front camera.

On the front of the device there is a 5 megapixel camera for Selfies, on the back of the handset there is a 13 megapixel main camera and a 5 megapixel secondary camera.

The LG K31 is now available in the US for $149.99 unlocked, you can find out more information over at LG at the link below.

Source LG

