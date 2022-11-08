Lexus UX SUV gets a range of upgrades

Lexus has announced that it is giving its compact SUV, the Lexus UX a wide range of upgrades. This includes an extended range of up to 280 miles for the UX 300e, this is an increase of around 40 percent.

There is also a new multimedia system with a larger display and a range of new functions and features, plus Lexus has also introduced the new UX 250h F Sport Design grade.

Lexus has strengthened the appeal of its UX compact urban SUV, its best-selling model in the UK, with upgrades for both the self-charging hybrid electric UX 250h and battery electric UX 300e.

Both adopt a new multimedia system that provides improved connectivity, faster performance and easier operation. New features include eight or 12-inch touchscreens, cloud navigation and the introduction of new “Hey Lexus” onboard voice assistant.

The principal technical change for the UX 300e is the introduction of a new, more powerful battery which helps increase the car’s driving range by around 40 per cent, up to 280 miles*. Other tweaks to the body and chassis contribute to an even more engaging and refined driving experience.

Other changes include enhanced and additional Lexus Safety System+ functions, a new F Sport Design grade and a bi-tone paintwork option for the UX 250h.

You can find out more details about the new upgraded Lexus UX SUV over at the Lexus website at the link below.

Source Lexus



