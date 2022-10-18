Lexus RX 450h+ plug-in hybrid electric SUV unveiled

Lexus has unveiled a new plug-in hybrid SUV, the Lexus RX 450h+ plug-in hybrid, and the car comes with an all-electric range of up to 42 miles.

The new Lexus RX 450h+ plug-in hybrid comes with 304 horsepower and a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 6.5 seconds.

The RX 450h+ plug-in hybrid gives you the freedom to make long, uninterrupted journeys, together with the benefits of low emissions, strong fuel economy and an extended all-electric driving capability. It’s just the kind the of combination of qualities that suits today’s large SUV customers. The performance data show what the car can achieve: 25g/km CO 2 emissions, 235.4mpg fuel consumption and EV range up to 42 miles (WLTP combined cycle figures). The powertrain’s output of 304bhp/227kW means performance is brisk, with 0-62mph covered in 6.5 seconds.

These figures tell only part of the story. What sets the RX 450h+ apart from its competitors is what happens when the charge in the hybrid battery is depleted. In most other plug-in hybrid vehicles, the car defaults to its petrol engine, which means higher emissions and poorer fuel economy until it can be connected to a power supply for recharging. In the Lexus, the vehicle switches seamlessly to hybrid electric performance, so that the battery is recharged as you drive and a high level of efficiency is maintained.

You can find out more details about the new Lexus RX 450h+ plug-in hybrid over at the Lexus website at the link below.

