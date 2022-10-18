Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



Lexus RX 450h+ plug-in hybrid electric SUV unveiled

By

Lexus RX 450h+ plug-in hybrid

Lexus has unveiled a new plug-in hybrid SUV, the Lexus RX 450h+ plug-in hybrid, and the car comes with an all-electric range of up to 42 miles.

The new Lexus RX 450h+ plug-in hybrid comes with 304 horsepower and a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 6.5 seconds.

Lexus RX 450h+ plug-in hybrid

The RX 450h+ plug-in hybrid gives you the freedom to make long, uninterrupted journeys, together with the benefits of low emissions, strong fuel economy and an extended all-electric driving capability. It’s just the kind the of combination of qualities that suits today’s large SUV customers. The performance data show what the car can achieve: 25g/km CO2 emissions, 235.4mpg fuel consumption and EV range up to 42 miles (WLTP combined cycle figures). The powertrain’s output of 304bhp/227kW means performance is brisk, with 0-62mph covered in 6.5 seconds.

Lexus RX 450h+ plug-in hybrid

These figures tell only part of the story. What sets the RX 450h+ apart from its competitors is what happens when the charge in the hybrid battery is depleted. In most other plug-in hybrid vehicles, the car defaults to its petrol engine, which means higher emissions and poorer fuel economy until it can be connected to a power supply for recharging. In the Lexus, the vehicle switches seamlessly to hybrid electric performance, so that the battery is recharged as you drive and a high level of efficiency is maintained.

You can find out more details about the new Lexus RX 450h+ plug-in hybrid over at the Lexus website at the link below.

Source Lexus

Filed Under: Auto News



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Geeky Gadgets