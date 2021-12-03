Lexus Hydrogen-powered ROV Concept unveiled

Lexus has unveiled its latest concept vehicle, the Lexus Hydrogen-powered ROV Concept, which is designed to be an off-road vehicle.

The Lexus Hydrogen-powered ROV Concept is designed to offer almost zero-emissions driving, you can see more details below.

The ROV design team developed a vehicle that would look good in all kinds of natural environments. The car bears all the hallmarks of an off-road vehicle, with exposed suspension, protective cage and chunky off-road tyres. It measures 3,120mm long, 1,725mm wide and 1,800mm high.

Taking the Lexus human-centred philosophy as their starting point, the team wanted to create the kind of vehicle people would expect from a luxury car maker without sacrificing the rugged performance of an ROV. The body provides protection for passengers while incorporating Lexus’s signature spindle grille, robust front wings and generous front suspension travel.

A suspension cover, connected to the rear hydrogen fuel tank, protects functional parts while also conveying a sense of durability inherited from Lexus’s SUVs. The lightweight body and suspension are designed for both comfort and fun off-road driving. The front and rear lights and the LEXUS badging across the back door express the latest Lexus design language and the dark bronze paint finish has been specially created for the concept.

You can find out more information about the new Lexus Hydrogen-powered ROV Concept over at Lexus at the link below.

Source Lexus

