Lexus Electrified Sport, more photos released

Lexus has released some more photos and details of their latest concept car, the Lexus Electrified Sport concept, this is expected to be the car to replace the Lexus LFA. The car was originally unveiled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this summer.

The new Lexus Electrified Sport concept looks impressive from the photos, Lexus has it will have a 0 to 62 time of around 2 seconds.

The Electrified Sport represents Lexus’s vision for a future halo sports car with a battery electric drivetrain. It captures the company’s intention to build electrified cars with an authentic performance dimension. Its sweeping lines – establishing a new Lexus BEV identity, inspired by the speed and smoothness of aerobatics – are matched by its power. Acceleration from 0-62mph is expected in around two seconds.

The batteries deployed in the latest Lexus hybrid electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles provide practical, all-electric EV driving capability, but are kept compact to avoid penalties of weight, cost and intrusion into the cabin and load space. The same principle is applied to battery electric models, with the smart-sized 71.4 kWh battery in the upcoming RZ 450e SUV set to have segment-leading efficiency of 16.8 kWh per 100 km (approx. 3.7 miles per kWh), giving it an EV range of up to 273 miles (WLTP combined cycle).

The all-new RX hybrid introduces a new bi-polar nickel-metal hydride battery, a technology that reduces resistance, giving higher load and unload capacity. This increases output from each cell by 70 per cent, so more power can be obtained without increasing the battery’s dimensions. Lexus is also researching the next generation of lithium-ion batteries and the potential of solid-state battery technology. The bi-polar nickel-metal hydride battery is available on the RX 350h and on the RX 500h, Lexus’s first turbocharged performance hybrid.

You can find out more details about the new Lexus Electrified Sport over at the Lexus website at the lin k below.

